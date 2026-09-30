Art and gardens will combined in Oxford at Labour weekend during a two day fundraising venture for the Oxford A&P Association.

Five studios and six gardens will be open for people to visit on Sunday, October 25 and Labour Day, Monday, October 26. .

The Art Studio and Garden trail will run from 10am to 4pm each day, wet, or fine.

Pre-paid tickets are $40 before October15, and are then $50. Children under 14 are free.

Ticket holders can attend both days with the same ticket.

Cash tickets are available from Tussock and Thread, Oxford, Fi’s Flowers ‘n’ Art, Rangiora, Emmas, Oxford or by emailing secretary@oxfordapshow.co.nz.