A mobile phone that has been travelling across New Zealand in a metal box has made an unexpected stop in Waimakariri.

At 1.15pm New Zealand time on Thursday, 30 July, (2.15am UK time) BBC Radio 2 host OJ Borg dialled the phone’s number live on air from the United Kingdom.

It was picked up by Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon in his mayoral office.

What happened next was aired live on The Midnight Caller, a popular segment on the OJ Borg Show.

Borg rings the travelling mobile phone without knowing who will answer or where it will be, chats to whoever picks up for two minutes, then hangs up.

Housed in a distinctive metal box, the phone is passed from person to person by hand, kept moving by a network of listeners, travellers and UK expatriates.

Each recipient gets just two minutes on the line before passing it on to the next custodian.

Having already travelled through Australia, the phone has now spent about 10 months making its way across New Zealand.

Across the seas . . . Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon answers the Midnight Caller phone. On the other end is BBC Radio 2’s OJ Borg. Photo: Supplied

It reached Mayor Gordon courtesy of Waimakariri community advocate Paul Finch.

Mayor Gordon said it was one of the more unusual phone calls he has received, and not one he could prepare for.

"It was certainly not the sort of call you usually receive in the middle of the working day," he said.

"OJ asked about Waimakariri, so I told him I feel very fortunate to be the mayor of this wonderful district that I call home. It's a great opportunity to give people on the other side of the world a small glimpse of our part of New Zealand."

During the conversation, Mayor Gordon spoke briefly about his 22 years in local government and his recent start to a third term as Mayor.

Asked whether there was a limit on how long a mayor could serve, he explained that New Zealand has no term limits for local government leaders.

“As long as the people continue to support you, you can keep standing for office,” he told listeners.

Mayor Gordon thanked Borg for the chance to put New Zealand in the international spotlight.

“I made a point of telling UK listeners that our incredible country is closer than they might think, and encouraged them to experience it for themselves.”

The phone has since continued its journey, with its next destination known only whoever currently holds the metal box.

Where it rings next is anyone's guess.