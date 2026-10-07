There is no single approach to addressing homelessness, says Waimakariri District Council senior manager Simon Hart.

The Waimakariri District Council has been working with community and Government agencies to address homelessness, following complaints about anti-social behaviour earlier in the year.

While the issue is relatively minor in North Canterbury, compared to other parts of the country, Mr Hart, the council’s strategy, engagement and economic development general manager, said there were some options for the council.

“To be honest, if there was a problem, we would probably refer it to police. If it’s a behaviour issue then it’s really a matter for police.

“Our role is working with agencies like the Salvation Army, so we can help people to get the help they need.’’

Government funding was secured earlier in the year to support an initiative, which is being led by the Salvation Army.

It has led to a referrals pathway being developed, which will be launched soon and hosted on the council’s website, where members of the public can refer someone who may require assistance.

The Salvation Army North Canterbury Corps has appointed a homelessness response team led by Grant Harris and supported by Jenn Stewart and Sally Rossiter.

The council is also investigating a public spaces bylaw, which would set rules for a range of activities, Mr Hart said.

“It’s more about how public spaces are used, such as shops putting out displays, mobile vendors such as coffee carts, and soliciting for money, which includes buskers and charities, and could cover begging.

“It won’t solve homelessness, but it might provide some more clarity around how some of these activities are managed.”

A report will presented to the council before the end of the year.

There were many reasons for homelessness and different types of homeless people, Mr Hart said earlier in the year.

Waimakariri has a growing population and the rising cost of living meant the issue was becoming more visible, he said,

The 2023 Census found around 2.3 percent of the population faced ‘‘housing deprivation’’, but it was unclear how many homeless people there were in the Waimakariri district.

There had been issues identified with overcrowding in homes, rental stress, people sleeping in cars and a need for more social housing.

Homelessness is a national issue and the Government passed legislation last month giving police powers to issue move-on orders in a bid to address anti-social behaviour and rough sleeping in city and town centres across New Zealand.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.