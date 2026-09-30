North Canterbury community radio station Compass FM is looking to strengthen its role at

in the community, with the new North Canterbury Radio Trust Board setting out its

vision for the station’s next chapter.

The board has initiatives planned over the coming months, with a focus on increasing Compass FM’s visibility, strengthening relationships with local organisations and businesses, and creating further opportunities for community involvement.

The board is led by Karen Dugdale (chair), Aaron Clark (vice chair), Belinda Canton (treasurer) and Melanie James (HR Consultant).

Working alongside Station Manager Stephanie McDonald, Content & Music Director Kerry

Treymane and the wider Compass FM volunteer team, the board is focusing on building

stronger connections between the station and the communities it serves.

Ms Dugdale says the vision is for Compass FM to become an even more active and visible part of North Canterbury.

“We want Compass FM to be more than a station broadcasting to the community.

“Our vision is for it to become a real community hub, a place where local voices are heard, local

stories are shared and people feel connected to what is happening around them.

“An important part of that is being there when our community needs us most —in times of

emergency, Compass FM has an important role to play in helping keep our local and wider

community informed, connected and up to date with the information they need.

”Station Manager Stephanie McDonald continues to lead the station’s day-to-day operations,

supported by Content & Music Director Kerry Treymane and Compass FM’s team of

volunteers and radio announcers.