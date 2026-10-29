There are no statistics on homelessness in North Canterbury. Photo: File image / RNZ / Luke McPake

Homelessness is increasing in North Canterbury, but official statistics are failing to pick up on the problem, a Salvation Army Lieutenant says.

Salvation Army North Canterbury's Barry Kirby said homelessness had grown noticeably in the region in the 3.5 years since he and his wife Natalie took over as the local Lieutenants.

“Nearly all of us are only one or two situations away from being homeless," he said.

“It could be an injury at work and you have issues getting payments from ACC. How many weeks could you go without paying the rent or mortgage?”

The Salvation Army is working with the Waimakariri District Council, police and other agencies to develop a local response to homelessness.

A referrals pathway has now been developed, where members of the public can refer someone who may require assistance by filling out an online form on the Waimakariri District Council website.

“We really need people to utilise the online form so we can capture the stats so we can apply for funding,” Mr Kirby said.

“At the moment the stats say there’s no homelessness in North Canterbury.”

Earlier this year, donations and grants allowed The Salvation Army to employ Grant Harris to lead the homeless response as a 12 month pilot.

After meeting with Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, further funding was secured to extend the response team to three staff.

Homelessness is “a complex issue” and comes in many forms, including those who are more noticeable, those sleeping in cars and those couch-surfing, Mr Harris said.

“Winter has a different look. It can be more noticeable in the summer as they can be out on the street more.”

Homeless response team leader Grant Harris (left), with Salvation Army North Canterbury Lieutenants Barry and Natalie Kirby. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Mrs Kirby said homelessness among women was often less visible, with many couch-surfing with friends and family.

“You don’t always see women in the street in the same way, but it’s more than you realise.”

The food bank has become “a social supermarket”, supplied by the Bayleys North Canterbury food drives, the Toot for Tucker food drive in December, by food rescue charity Satisfy and donations.

The Salvation Army is moving away from the more traditional food bank model, Mr Kirby said.

“Food banks can create long term dependence. Even though they are free, people pay with their dignity.”

A new initiative sees recipients pay $20 and receive a barista coffee, a meal bag and a voucher to buy fruit and vegetables from the Rangiora Produce Market.

Move-on orders have come into effect, following the passing of legislation last month, but Mr Kirby does not expect to see much change locally.

“We’ve had a very good relationship with police long before the move on order provision and we have decided to continue that relationship, where police will come to us first before they issue an order.”

When the Kirbys first arrived 3.5 years ago there was just one staff member. Now there are 14 paid staff working across North Canterbury, backed by a large team of volunteers and community connectors.

In June, The Salvation Army took over the Budgeting Services North Canterbury contract with funding for 12 months and hope to secure funding long term.

The Salvation Army has been in North Canterbury for 142 years, including more than 120 years on the site at Ashley Street in Rangiora.

“We are pushed for space here, so the dream is for a new building,” Mr Kirby said.

“There are a number of other social services in Waimakariri growing as well, so the dream is we have a space where all the social services can come together.”

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.