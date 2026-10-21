The streets of Kaiapoi will be alive with ghosts and ghouls late next week as Halloween comes to town.

A twilight carnival, rides, food trucks and market stalls, lit up by lighting installations, will herald in Halloween at Norman Kirk Park, in Kaiapoi on October 31.

The “Best Halloween Costume” competition for the children, and a “Trick or Treat Trail” around Kaiapoi are already proving popular with 500 registered for the trail to date, and 400 for the Costume competition.

The carnival, which will run from 2pm until 8.30pm, and follows the successful Matariki and Kaiapoi Lights event run by Reality Bites Events.

Karl Howarth, of Reality Bites, and Event Manager for Event Hire Show Managements, says he is keen to keep the momentum going in Kaiapoi.

The Halloween Twilight Carnival will bring all the fun of the fairground, “amazing” food, bouncy castles, face painters and more, he says.

“The best dressed Halloween costume competition, which will be judged by Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, is to provide children a safe way to have fun on the day,’’ Karl says.

"Plus even more fun will be the ‘Trick or Treat Trail’ around Kaiapoi.

“The Trick or Treat Trail will showcase the town - the parks, the river, and the businesses.”

Families will be able to download a Trick or Treat Trail Flyer, or cut it out of the NC News below, which has all the details about the trail, and a place for them to receive a stamp from each location.

They will need to get their entire flyer stamped from different locations tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, and then head to Norman Kirk Park from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday to collect their trick or treat bag or reward.

The “best costume” prize winners will be announced about 5pm, following a parade of everyone in costume on the stage or in front of it.

There will be live music to keep everyone entertained and an array of lighting installations to add to the atmosphere

The evening will be bought to a close with a Spooks & Sparks Fireworks display.

Make sure to register for the Trick or Treat Trail and Halloween Costume competition using the ?? on the full page advertisement opposite.