A new campaign is hoping to attract 5500 more Australians to visit the top of the South Island this summer.

Hurunui Tourism is taking the lead on a $644,902 campaign to attract more Australian travellers to visit Hurunui, Kaikōura, Marlborough, Nelson, Tasman and the West Coast.

The campaign is one of six initiatives which have received funding from the Government’s Regional Tourism Boost Fund.

Tourism Minister Louise Upston announced last month $5m had been allocated to campaigns to attract Australian, Chinese and North American visitors this summer.

Hurunui Tourism general manager Sarah Wiblin said the funding was more than double the regional tourism organisation’s annual budget.

“It’s a great way to showcase the five regions in the top of the south to the Australian market and let them know there are places they can visit aside from Christchurch and Queenstown.

“We do it a bit differently, so you can slow down and relax, away from the tourism hotspots.”

According to Tourism New Zealand figures, Australians stay an average nine days, spending around $330 a day.

The campaign will focus on three key themes, including food and beverage, wellness and adventure.

Ms Wiblin said Australian visitors can visit local wineries and enjoy the food in the Hanmer Springs restaurants.

Wellness opportunities include the new Elemental wellbeing offering at the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa and “being at one with nature”, while adventure includes mountain biking, jet boat rides and the quad bike trails.

Hurunui Tourism is also part of a China South campaign, led by ChristchurchNZ, and a nationwide North American campaign.

“The China South campaign is an incredible opportunity to grow and diversify,” Ms Wiblin said.

“The numbers coming through Christchurch are huge so it shows the strength of the market.

“Australia, China and the United States markets are absolutely key to getting us back to pre-Covid levels.”

Tourism boost . . . Destination Kaikōura manager Lisa Bond says being a part of new campaigns represents a significant opportunity for the tourism town. Photo: File

Destination Kaikōura is participating in the Top of the South, North American, China South and Food Trails Aotearoa campaigns.

Manager Lisa Bond said the campaigns will provide significant opportunities for the tourist town.

‘‘For a small destination like Kaikōura, working collaboratively gives us a much stronger voice and enables us to reach international audiences at a scale we could not achieve alone.

‘‘It is a win for us all. By connecting our regions and experiences, we can inspire visitors to travel further, stay longer and discover more of what makes regional New Zealand so special.’’

The campaigns will run during from now until April next year, supporting travel beyond New Zealand’s main international airports and promoting destinations outside the traditional peak season.

■ Destination Kaikōura is a collaboration between the Kaikōura District Council and local tourism operators, while Hurunui Tourism is a collaboration of the Hurunui District Council and local tourism operators.

ChristchurchNZ promotes Christchurch and the wider region, including the Waimakariri district.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.