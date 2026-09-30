Canterbury Working Equitation (CANWE) in association with Working Equitation New Zealand (WENZ) are running the first South Island judges training programme this weekend at Mt Grey Equestrian, at Swannanoa.

CANWE are a group of horsewomen and horsemen focused on bringing the sport of working equitation to Canterbury on a regular basis.

Twenty-five participants, judges in training and demo riders, are being put through their paces with judge trainers, Jody Hartstone and Maggie Lees, from the National WENZ body.

Jody is an international horse trainer and has competed in this sport for many years. J

She visits Canterbury regularly and her scientifically based horse training is well regarded in the working equitation world. Maggie Lees complements Jody with a priority to develop calm relaxed horses in her own training.

This, face to face, judges training has been complemented by two months of weekly online training developed by Paulina Mudgway from Kapiti. Paulina has a background in IT and the sport so developing online training was a natural fit for her.

Judges and demo riders in training are coming from all over the South Island including a truck load from Nelson and some flying in from Central Otago and Southland.

For enquiries contact canterburyworkingequitation@gmail.com