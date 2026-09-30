Food support will be able to reach more people across North Canterbury thanks to a new van made possible through the support of Rangiora Toyota and Corde.

The new vehicle will play a crucial role in helping Community Wellbeing North Canterbury collect, transport and deliver food to and from its Kaiapoi Foodbank base, supporting thousands of people each year who are experiencing hardship.

For staff managing the foodbank, the need for more space had become increasingly apparent.

“We've become pretty good at playing Tetris,” says Julie Best, Clinical Operations Leader at Community Wellbeing North Canterbury.

“Every day our team is picking up food from suppliers across the region. We were constantly rearranging boxes and finding creative ways to fit everything into our existing vehicles.

“This new van will make a huge difference to how efficiently and safely we can operate.”

Community Wellbeing North Canterbury's foodbank receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of local businesses and donors to continue operating.

Each year the foodbank provides more than 2000 food parcels to people living in Waikuku, Woodend, Kaiapoi, Kainga and Ohoka, while also supporting rural families throughout the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts through the organisation's wider social work services.

“The demand for food support remains significant,” says Ms Best.

“When someone is struggling, having access to food can relieve immediate pressure and create space to focus on the other challenges they're facing. This van will help us collect more food, transport it more effectively, and ensure it reaches the people who need it.”

Mike Densie, Rangiora Toyota Business Manager says the project was a natural fit.

“We've partnered with Community Wellbeing North Canterbury on a couple of projects over the years, like being a collection point for their Winter Food Drive and their Christmas Gift Drive. “We've seen first-hand what they do and know the impact they have on a growing number of families.

“When the Community Wellbeing team came to us for assistance getting a new van for the Kaiapoi Food Bank, we were more than happy to help out.

“We're looking forward to seeing their new van driving around North Canterbury.”

The new vehicle increases the organisation's capacity to respond to need across a large geographical area, ensuring food can be collected and distributed efficiently from urban centres to rural communities.

“This is a wonderful example of what can happen when local organisations and businesses work together,” Ms Best says.

“We're incredibly grateful to Corde and Rangiora Toyota. Their support will help us continue providing food and hope to people throughout North Canterbury for years to come.”