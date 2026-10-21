Kaiapoi’s isite has a new home in the Kaiapoi Library at the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre.

The move brings visitor information services into the heart of the civic centre, creating a convenient location where both residents and visitors can access local knowledge, digital assistance and community services under one roof.

The information centre was previously located at the Enterprise North Canterbury Business Centre at 143 Williams Street in Kaiapoi.

Kaiapoi librarian Zoe Lister has been appointed the new tourism and social services co-ordinator to manage isite at the library.

Waimakariri Libraries Manager Luke Sole said libraries were popular destinations with tourists and there was a natural fit between what libraries do and the role isite plays in the community.

"Across New Zealand, libraries and isite services often work successfully alongside each other. This gives us an opportunity to provide visitor information from a welcoming, accessible community hub."

As part of the move, tourism brochures and selected isite equipment was relocated to the library on July 8.

A dedicated brochure display area has been installed near the new isite service area, close to the Civic Centre’s main service desk, making it easy for visitors to access information about local attractions, accommodation and activities.