Motorists are being asked to take their foot off the gas as they approach Amberley in Canterbury from the south.

The speed limit on State Highway 1 south of Amberley will reduce from 80km/h to 60kph from November 4.

It is one of four Canterbury speed reductions confirmed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency over the next month.

The new speed limit follows extensive community engagement, with the Hurunui Youth Council calling for the speed limit to be reduced to 50km/h on the 0.9km stretch of road south of Amberley.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the lower speed limit was backed by the council and the South Ward Community Board, as well as the youth council

She said the youth council’s submission showed why it's important young people play a role in local decision making.

“It’s another reminder that local voices can influence outcomes on national decisions.

“I’m very proud of the representation the Hurunui Youth Council has been able to provide across a wide variety of consultations.

“With the growth of Amberley and the significant traffic movement through the town, coupled with the proposed truck stop at the south entrance, this speed reduction is welcome and sensible with the view to ensure safety is paramount.”

Reducing the speed to 60km/h is expected to reduce crashes resulting in injury by 23 percent, according to an NZTA assessment.

Hurunui Youth Council member Lexi Thomson-Hall said the speed limit should reflect the changing environment, as Amberley continues to grow.

“As young people who live, learn to drive, travel, attend school and work in Hurunui, road safety directly affects us, our families and our wider community.

“The environment surrounding this stretch of SH1 is changing, and the speed setting should reflect that change.”

NZTA has indicated that further speed limit changes may be considered in future as Amberley continues to grow.

New 50km/h speed limits have also been approved on SH73 at Sheffield (from October 28), SH73 at Kirwee (October 28) and SH75 at Halswell (November 11).

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.