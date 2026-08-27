North Canterbury dairy farmer Bex Green has been appointed to a associate director position on the FMG Board.

Bex and her husband Blair are contract milkers and farm shareholders based in Culverden, where they milk 1000 cows and have three children.

Alongside farming, Bex serves as President of Federated Farmers North Canterbury, National vice dairy chair and chair of the Canterbury Regional Policy committee.

FMG Board Chair Sarah von Dadelszen said the appointment continues FMG’s commitment to building governance capability within the rural sector.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bex to the FMG Board as associate director. As an active farmer and rural leader, she brings valuable insight into the opportunities and challenges facing rural communities.”

“I am confident she will contribute fresh perspectives to our discussions and be a valuable addition to the Board”.

Bex said she was incredibly honoured to join FMG as an associate director.

“What really attracted me to FMG is that it’s a Mutual created by farmers for farmers. At the end of the day, every decision comes back to what’s best for its members, and I think that’s something worth protecting and building on” said Bex.

Bex said her governance philosophy is centred on listening and understanding the needs of those she represents.

“I’ve always believed good governance starts with listening. Whether it’s through Federated Farmers or my community roles, my focus has always been on understanding the issues people are facing and helping find practical solutions.”

“I’m looking forward to learning from an experienced Board while contributing my own perspective. I see this as an opportunity to continue growing as a director while giving back to an organisation that’s been supporting rural New Zealand for generations”.

Bex will attend her first official FMG Board meeting in October. The associate director role is an unpaid position (with expenses covered) and does not have board voting rights.