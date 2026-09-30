Environment Canterbury (ECan) biosecurity staff are asking the public to keep their eyes and ears open after the sighting of a rook in North Canterbury .

The reported sighting was near Hawarden early last month, prompting biosecurity officers and contractors to visit the area and investigate.

While it's not yet clear whether the bird was simply passing through or has decided to stick around, one thing is certain: early reports give us the best chance of responding quickly.

Why this sighting matters

ECan biosecurity officer Rob Kent says community reports are critical to helping locate any remaining birds.

"Rooks are highly intelligent and extremely wary, which means they can be difficult to find and control," Mr Kent says.

"The public plays a vital role in helping us track down any remaining rooks.

"If you spot a bird that looks or sounds like a rook, report it as soon as possible. The sooner we know about it, the better our chances of locating it and responding effectively."

Rooks are a declared pest in the region and can cause significant damage to newly sown crops by pulling up seeds and young plants while feeding, and can also damage pasture by tearing up the ground in search of insects and grubs.

ECan has worked for decades to completely eradicate rooks from the region.

"Once numbering in the thousands across parts of Canterbury, these birds are now rarely seen thanks to sustained control efforts and support from local communities. However, ongoing vigilance is needed to stop rooks from re-establishing and undoing years of progress,” Mr Kent says.

What does a rook look like?

Rooks are members of the crow family and can be identified by:

Glossy black feathers with a purple-blue sheen

A pale grey, featherless patch around the base of the beak

A distinctive "kaah" call

Fluffy feathers on their legs make it look like they are wearing trousers

Larger size than a magpie.

Seen one? Let us know immediately.

Rook - Photo credit: Duncan Watson

If you think you've spotted a rook:

Take a photo if you can do so safely

Note the location

Call Environment Canterbury on 0800 324 636

Please don't approach or attempt to shoot the bird. Rooks are highly mobile and can quickly move on if disturbed, making them much harder to locate and control effectively.