It is a busy time for councils across North Canterbury as we respond to the Government’s proposed changes to local government, writes Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon.

Councils have until 9 August to submit locally developed proposals for future arrangements under the Head Start pathway.

Head Start is a voluntary government pathway that allows councils to put forward their own proposals for larger unitary authorities, combining district and regional functions. It gives local communities and councils the opportunity to help shape what future local government could look like, before any compulsory reform process is imposed by central government.

Thank you to everyone who took part in the four public meetings and the survey. Your feedback has been important and has helped guide our thinking through one of the most significant governance decisions councils have faced in decades.

This is not a process councils asked for, but it is one we must engage with carefully. From the start, we were clear the best way to do this was to be open about the options, transparent about the issues, and clear that our community’s views need to guide any discussions we have with neighbouring councils.

A clear message has come through. People value their local identity, their history, and the communities they have helped build. They also recognise that North Canterbury already functions as a connected sub-region, with shared transport corridors, infrastructure networks, employment patterns, tourism links, natural environments and catchments.

Waimakariri residents have strongly identified with a North Canterbury future. More than 91 percent of responses identified Waimakariri as part of the wider North Canterbury community. Respondents also saw a North Canterbury model as offering the strongest opportunity to protect local representation and local decision-making.

That does not mean turning away from Christchurch or Selwyn. Those relationships remain important, and there will always be issues that cross boundaries, including public transport, biodiversity, infrastructure planning and Civil Defence. We will need practical and constructive ways to keep working together on those matters.

But when it comes to local identity, community voice and day-to-day representation, the preference expressed through the survey is for a North Canterbury partnership. That means building a model that respects both Waimakariri and Hurunui, recognises the different strengths each district brings, and ensures rural, urban and smaller communities continue to have a strong voice in future decision-making.

We already work together through organisations and partnerships such as MainPower, Enterprise North Canterbury, Wellbeing North Canterbury, the North Canterbury Sport

and Recreation Trust, and many other community and service connections. A North Canterbury proposal would build from those existing relationships rather than starting from scratch.

Following the strong mandate received through the survey, I am encouraged by the discussions taking place with Hurunui District Council. These discussions are constructive, locally focused and aimed at ensuring North Canterbury is well placed to put forward a credible proposal to the Government by 9 August.

No final decisions have been made. Any proposal will need to protect local voice, maintain service access, support affordability, and make sure communities continue to see themselves in future governance arrangements.

We will continue to keep you updated as this work progresses.