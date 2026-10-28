Many of us are only “one or two situations away from being homeless”, says The Salvation Army North Canterbury Lieutenant Barry Kirby.

The Salvation Army has been working with the Waimakariri District Council, police and other agencies to develop a local response to homelessness.

Homelessness had grown noticeably in the region in the 3.5 years since Mr Kirby and his wife Natalie took over as the local Lieutenants.

“Nearly all of us are only one or two situations away from being homeless.

“It could be an injury at work and you have issues getting payments from ACC. How many weeks could you go without paying the rent or mortgage?”

Earlier this year, donations and grants allowed The Salvation Army to employ Grant Harris to lead the homeless response as a 12 month pilot.

After meeting with Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, further funding was secured to extend the response team to three staff.

A referrals pathway has now been developed, where members of the public can refer someone who may require assistance by filling out an online form on the Waimakariri District Council website.

“We really need people to utilise the online form so we can capture the stats so we can apply for funding,” Mr Kirby said.

“At the moment the stats say there’s no homelessness in North Canterbury.”

Homelessness is “a complex issue” and comes in many forms, including those who are more noticeable, those sleeping in cars and those couch-surfing, Mr Harris said.

“Winter has a different look. It can be more noticeable in the summer as they can be out on the street more.”

Mrs Kirby said homelessness among women was often less visible, with many couch-surfing with friends and family.

“You don’t always see women in the street in the same way, but it’s more than you realise.”

Move-on orders have come into effect, following the passing of legislation last month, but Mr Kirby does not expect to see much change locally.

“We’ve had a very good relationship with police long before the move on order provision and we have decided to continue that relationship, where police will come to us first before they issue an order.”

When the Kirbys first arrived 3.5 years ago there was just one staff member. Now there are 14 paid staff working across North Canterbury, backed by a large team of volunteers and community connectors.

In June, The Salvation Army took over the Budgeting Services North Canterbury contract with funding for 12 months and hope to secure funding long term.

The food bank has become “a social supermarket”, supplied by the Bayleys North Canterbury food drives, the Toot for Tucker food drive in December, by food rescue charity Satisfy and donations.

Mr Kirby said the Salvation Army is moving away from the more traditional food bank model.

“Food banks can create long term dependence. Even though they are free, people pay with their dignity.”

A new initiative sees recipients pay $20 and receive a barista coffee, a meal bag and a voucher to buy fruit and vegetables from the Rangiora Produce Market.

The Salvation Army has been in North Canterbury for 142 years, including more than 120 years on the site at Ashley Street in Rangiora.

“We are pushed for space here, so the dream is for a new building,” Mr Kirby said.

“There are a number of other social services in Waimakariri growing as well, so the dream is we have a space where all the social services can come together.”

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.