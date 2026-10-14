With the campaign heating up for the November 7 general election, now is the time to make sure your are enrolled to vote.

Recent legislative changes mean there will be no last minute enrolments at the polling booth, with the last day to enrol to vote being October 25.

To check you are enrolled or to enrol to vote, go to the Electoral Commission website vote.nz.

Nominations for candidates closed last week and meet the candidates meetings are now in full swing, beginning with a Kaikōura electorate meeting at Balcairn Hall last Monday (October 12).

Two Waimakariri electorate meet the candidates meetings will be held next week.

The Oxford District Lions Club is hosting a candidates meeting at the Oxford Club, 160 High Street, on Tuesday, October 20, from 7pm.

The following evening (October 21), Food Secure North Canterbury is hosting a candidates meeting at the Rangiora RSA Club from 7pm.

This forum will explore food insecurity and access to healthy food, environmental and public health outcomes, the future of local food economies and the role of local government in food.

Registered voters will get two votes, one for their local electorate representative and the other for the party of their choice.

There are 64 general electorates and seven Māori electorates, including the Kaikōura and Waimakariri electorates in North Canterbury, while Te Tai Tonga comprises the whole South Island, Chatham Islands and part of Wellington.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey (National) is being challenged by Ashley Bettridge (Act), Jackie Farrelly (New Zealand First), Dan Rosewarne (Labour) and Richard Wesley (Greens).

In Kaikōura, Stuart Smith (National) is being challenged by Jamie Arbuckle (New Zealand First), Iain Britton (Independent), Matt Flight (Labour), Oliver Hill-Hughes (Independent), Ted Howard (Independent) and Tom Spooner (Act).

Tākuta Ferris was elected as Te Tai Tonga MP in 2023 standing for Te Pāti Māori and is now standing as an independent.

He is being challenged by Christine Fisher (New Zealand Loyal), Tania Henare (Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party), Lisa Murch (Te Pāti Māori), Mananui Ramsden (Labour) and Lisa Te Morenga (Greens).

There are 16 political parties registered with the Electoral Commission. To find out more go to: elections.nz/democracy-in-nz/political-parties-in-new-zealand/register-of-political-parties.

Voting begins on October 26, which is Labour Day, and there will be one polling booth open in North Canterbury at the McAlpines Pipe Band Hall in Ashley Street, Rangiora.

It will be open each day leading up to and including election day, Saturday, November 7.

Polling booths will be opening up at Kaikōura Scout Hall, Amberley Library, Kaiapoi Library, McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega and Woodend Pegasus Lions Den from Tuesday, October 27.

Other North Canterbury polling booths will open up from October 31 and on election day, so check out:

elections.nz/media-and-news/2026/voting-places-announced-for-2026-election.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.