Waimakariri’s mayor has vowed to keep pushing for a Woodend bypass, regardless of who wins next month’s general election.

Dan Gordon was reacting to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's announcement on Monday (October 5) that the National Party would fully fund the $800 million construction of the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass in next year’s Budget, if re-elected.

Questions remained on whether a toll – which Mr Gordon had been advocating against – would be imposed to help fund the new bypass.

During the announcement, National transport spokesperson Chris Bishop said around 21,500 vehicle movements pass through Woodend each day, including around nine percent freight.

Daily movements were expected to increase to around 28,000 by 2048, Mr Bishop said.

Consents for constructing the bypass were granted via the Fast-track approvals process in July, with early enabling works – such as infilling two shingle pit lakes and site preparation – having already been completed.

The same month, Mr Gordon wrote to Mr Bishop seeking clarity on funding, delivery, and whether tolling will be part of the proposal, after the project progressed to Phase 2 without confirmed funding.

Motorway extension . . . An image showing the proposed route of the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass, with proposed toll points. Image: Supplied by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

“Our community has advocated for the Woodend Bypass for many years,” Mr Gordon said.

“It remains a critical infrastructure priority to improve safety, reduce congestion and support North Canterbury’s economic growth.

“Our focus remains on strongly advocating for secured funding without tolling and a clear delivery timetable for our residents.

“We will continue to push for the project, working with whichever Government is elected.”

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said Mr Luxon’s announcement was “a huge win” for the community.

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing from local residents very excited to hear the PM on the news announcing the Woodend Bypass will be fully funded under a National Government.

“I think of the public rally I organised in 2020, the petition I took to Parliament and the public meetings to hear from residents about their safety concerns, but it’s all paid off with today’s announcement.”

But Labour’s Waimakariri candidate Dan Rosewarne said National was “politicising roading projects for votes”.

“They’ve failed to deliver it by not allocating the necessary funding and are now announcing it as an election promise.

“Labour has said we will put an end to the stop-start nature of major infrastructure projects, which means rather than promising it on the election trail, we will look at its viability when in Government.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency consulted on the proposal last year to impose a toll for the planned motorway extension, before making a recommendation to the Transport Minister for Cabinet to make the final decision.

The agency proposed two tolling points along the 11km stretch of road, with each charging $1.25 per passing light vehicle, and $2.50 for heavy vehicles - or up to $5 a day for a return trip for light vehicles.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.