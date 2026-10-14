A proposed Canterbury solar farm that drew criticism from neighbours has been given the green light, but on a smaller scale.

Commissioners granted the resource consent to Far North Solar Farm Ltd for the solar farm near Waipara, with conditions. The scope of the farm was reduced by 25%.

Far North Solar Farm Ltd applied to the Hurunui District Council to build the 181ha solar farm.

Environment Canterbury granted non-notified resource consents to the project last year.

The large solar farm project drew criticism from some locals, who said it would adversely impact the environment and property values, pose a risk to passing motorists from glare and questioned how the panels would stand up to strong winds.

The commissioners have approved the establishment and operation of the solar farm on the upper terrace of the property, but declined to consent the inclusion of the lower terraces, in a bid to reduce any adverse effects.

“The evidence before us supports a conclusion that effects which would otherwise be significant and enduring for neighbouring properties are reduced to a level that is capable of being appropriately accommodated within the receiving environment,” the decision says.

The applicant will be required to plant along State Highway 7, the northern boundary of the site, and the eastern and southern edge of the terrace escarpment to mitigate views of the solar farm from neighbouring properties, the decision says.

Consent granted . . . An image showing the area granted a consent for a solar farm, and the lower terrace area which was declined. Image: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

The Hurunui District Council notified the consent application last year and received 158 submissions, with 125 opposed to the proposed solar farm.

Under the original proposal, the farm's 250,000 panels would generate up to 144 megawatts at peak, enough to power an estimated 30,000 homes.

A hearing was held in the Omihi Community Hall in May.

Prior to the hearing, Far North Solar Farm Ltd notified the council of its intention to reduce the scope of its application by withdrawing 6.8ha, after it was found the land owner had cleared indigenous vegetation (matagouri), creating a compliance issue under the Hurunui District Plan.

Despite objections raised at the hearing, the commissioners have concluded the applicant was entitled to reduce the scope of the application.

“We have no jurisdiction over an area that is excluded from an application, and we have no jurisdiction to reinsert it, so as to engage the non-complying rule,” the decision says.

Far North Solar Farm Ltd said it will “take some time” to consider the decision before making any comment.

The decision is subject to a 15 working day statutory appeal period to the Environment Court.

Appeals can be lodged by the applicant or consent holder and any person who made a submission.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

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