Bidwill Hospital is building on a vision first set in motion by two nursing sisters more than a century ago. Photos: supplied

Bidwill Hospital is celebrating providing 114 years of private surgical care in Timaru.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the hospital to view a display that outlines the history of the hospital, from the early days as a private hospital run by a nurse, through to today’s modern facility.

The hospital's story began on July 13 1912, when Sister M. S. McArthur opened a two-storeyed private hospital in a brick building in Chester St (later known as Bidwill St).

Soon after, Sister Shanks opened a second small private hospital nearby, in Elizabeth St.

For more than 20 years, these two homes – with nurses living on site – provided round-the-clock private hospital care to the district, offering reassurance, privacy and attentive care to those who could afford it, often at the cost of weeks or months of wages.

By the 1930s, growing demand had outstripped what the private nursing homes could offer.

A group of local doctors and businessmen, led by Frederick Ward, launched a fundraising campaign, and on May 23 1935, the Timaru Private Hospital Co Ltd was formed by five provisional directors: Dr Leonard S. Talbot, Mr Bertrand L. Blodorn, Mr Frederick M. Ward, Dr Charles S. Fraser and Mr Norman M. Orbell.

Sister McArthur sold her property to the new company, and on 2 November 1936, the Timaru Private Hospital opened its doors, treating 67 patients in its first month under the charge of Matron Helen Stevenson.

The hospital grew steadily over the following decades.

Bidwill Hospital celebrates 114 years of providing private surgical hospital services.

By 1939, it was debt-free, and through the 1940s to 1971, it became firmly woven into community life. Bed capacity expanded to 28 and annual patient numbers peaked at 8200 during 1958 — 1961.

As demand for private inpatient care shifted in the 1970s, the company transitioned to a charitable trust.

On July 5 1977, a new board was appointed and Bidwill Trust Hospital was formed. At the time it was the only private hospital between Christchurch and Dunedin.

Further milestones followed:

• The Halstead Wing opened in 1983, named for founding chairman Dr Charles Halstead.

• A completely rebuilt Bidwill Trust Hospital opened on March 30, 2001 with 15 ensuite inpatient rooms and two operating theatres.

• The Day Stay Unit and a third theatre were added in 2011.

• The Kerr Wing opened in York St in 2018, honouring the Kerr family's long association with the hospital.

• Pacific Radiology opened, adding on-site radiology services in 2022. — Allied Media