Fulton Hogan will be the lead contractor tasked with delivering the next two stages of a $48 million Canterbury town centre upgrade.

Selwyn District Council has awarded the construction contract for stages two and three of Lincoln’s town centre upgrade to Fulton Hogan after it completed stage one.

The construction work is set to start later this month and expected to take about 18 months to complete.

Key features of stages two and three will include traffic lights at the intersection of Gerald St, Ellesmere Junction Rd and Springs Rd, and at the Gerald St and Vernon Dr intersection.

The stages will also involve putting power lines underground, creating separated cycleways on both sides of the road, and new stormwater and water supply infrastructure.

The work is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Selwyn District Council executive director of infrastructure and property Tim Mason said awarding the contract marked another major milestone for the project.

“A key focus of these next stages is making Gerald St function better for everyone who uses it,” he said.

The roundabout at Springs Rd, Gerald St and Ellesmere Junction Rd will be replaced with traffic lights as part of the work. Photo: Supplied

Traffic on Gerald St is forecast to increase from about 10,000 vehicle movements a day to 16,000 by 2045. Lincoln’s is also expected to grow from 3500 households to 6000 by 2040.

“The upgrades will improve how people move through some of Lincoln’s busiest intersections, provide safer facilities for cyclists and pedestrians, improve public transport infrastructure, and support a more efficient transport network as the town continues to grow,” Mason said.

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon acknowledged the project’s next stages could have an impact on businesses that are still recovering from the road works after stage one was completed several months late.

“We know this work will have an impact while it is under way, especially for Gerald Street businesses.

"The council will continue to work closely with contractors and local businesses to keep access open and to reduce disruption as much as possible.”

She said lessons had been learnt from the first stage, such as the need to maintain access to businesses.

- Allied Media