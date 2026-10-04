Businesses in Lincoln are encouraging people to return to the town centre now it is clear of major roadworks.

For the first time in about a year, Gerald St is free of road cones and temporary stop go traffic lights as the finishing touches are made to stage one of the town centre rebuild.

Lincoln Hammer Hardware owner Manny Singh said the street was looking good now it was complete.

“It’s lovely out there. People are slowly coming back and realising it’s open again,” he said.

i Sushi owner Hong Yu was hoping the road being open would see people return.

“During the roadworks, I’ve lost a few of my regulars, so hopefully their habits have not changed for good.”

Yu said the new plaza space would give people a place to sit and have lunch in the summer.

There are still some final parts to be completed, which include putting a permanent fence around a drain next to The Famous Grouse Hotel, which currently has temporary fencing around it.

An official ceremony and karakia whakanoa (Māori prayer) for stage one will be held on October 12.

No date has been set for work on stages two and three of the $48 million project.

Stages two and three will rebuild more of Gerald St and add traffic lights to replace the Springs Rd roundabout and the Vernon Dr intersection.

Last week Selwyn Times reported councillor at-large Tracey Macleod has requested a list of all the faults identified, how they were found, and how they have been rectified by council staff and Fulton Hogan. Macleod said last week she had yet to hear back from staff.