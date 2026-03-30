The yellow lines outside a Rolleston home were painted over (inset) late last year but have since been reinstated by the council. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The mystery of who painted over the yellow no-parking lines outside a Rolleston house may remain unsolved.

The lines outside a Shillingford Blvd home in Rolleston were covered by dark paint while the house was on the market late last year.

They were initially painted on the street by the Selwyn District Council early last year to keep the start of a cycle lane clear when the road was extended to connect to the Arbor Green subdivision.

The yellow lines went for about 7m, running over the entrance to the home’s driveway and along the grass verge to the neighbouring driveway. But who painted over them remains a mystery.

The council has no record of the yellow lines being painted over.

Joshika Khan, who bought the house in December, said when she went to an open home in November, she saw “a white van and five or six men” appearing to paint over the lines.

She told Selwyn Times the yellow lines had been repainted across her driveway, but not where she parks her car, in the last fortnight.

“I can still park my car there, so I’m happy with that,” she said.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Selwyn Times

contacted the former property owner, Almero Du Pisani. Before Selwyn Times could ask questions, he said “no comment” and hung up.

Earlier this month, he told Stuff he was not personally responsible for painting over the lines.

Du Pisani is a contract manager for HEB Construction, the council's road contractor.

Council infrastructure and property executive director Tim Mason said its investigation confirmed that there was no formal instruction to carry out the work.

“These works were not approved by either HEB or Selwyn District Council, “ he said.

The council had re-painted the lines.