Increasing the number of young people in golf governance roles is a key focus for new Canterbury Golf president James Barclay, who is only the fourth of the organisation’s 60 presidents to come from a Selwyn club.

The 55-year-old, a proud member of Ellesmere Golf Club, took over from Dion Kerr after serving as vice-president for two years.

Barclay grew up in Leeston and is the third Ellesmere member to become president, following Roger Gilbert (1987-88) and Stuart Brannigan (2003-04).

The only other president from Selwyn was Hororata’s Toby Richards in 1973.

“I’d consider it (Ellesmere) one of the best courses in Canterbury, and it’s got a good social atmosphere,” Barclay said.

“I’ve been a member there for 40 years. My father (Brian) was the treasurer and I served as club captain when he was around, and then I’ve served as club captain again. I’ve probably spent 10 years on the board or committee at Ellesmere.”

Barclay currently plays off a seven handicap, although it has been down to scratch in the past. He won the Ellesmere club championship twice in the early 2000s and represented Canterbury Country during the same period.

Despite that, he has never scored a hole-in-one. His closest attempt came when he left the ball an inch from the cup at Weedons.

“It’s been close, but no cigar. I’d love to get one, but then I’d have to shout the bar. I’m a bit iffy on that so I’d like to do it on a quiet day.”

He plays less these days, with his presidential duties and role as a Canterbury representative selector taking up valuable weekend time, alongside his job as business services manager at Addington Raceway.

Barclay said getting more people under 30 involved in golf volunteering was a key focus as he began his presidency.

“I’ve attended a few board meetings around the different clubs, particularly Central Canterbury, and I’ll go into those rooms and I’m nearer the younger side of the room than the older side.

“We have decided to offer something new, which we’re calling the executive internship, asking for someone between 18 and 30 who may be interested in the governance of golf, to come and attend our committee meetings, have a voice, and also get mentorship from New Zealand Golf and Canterbury Golf.”

He said it was understandable that fewer young people were volunteering, but their involvement could make a real difference to clubs.

“It’s a sign of the times that people are busier in their lives and don’t have time to give back.

“Lots of club members are the be-all and end-all and are doing everything for their club, helping out everywhere, running raffles, applying for donation grants, cleaning.

“If we can get more people involved, it lessens the chores.”