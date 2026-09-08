The candidates vying to become the next Selwyn MP in the November General Election have mixed views on whether housing developments should be fast-tracked in the district.

Selwyn Times asked candidates whether they supported the call from Mayor Lydia Gliddon and four other mayors for legislation to remove residential developments in rural areas from the Fast-Track Approvals Act.

The mayors described the current system as “making a mockery” of local democracy and said removing housing would return fast-track to its original purpose of cutting red tape for nationally and regionally significant infrastructure.

The council was notified of four housing developments in May and June that could result in more than 8000 homes being fast-tracked in Rolleston and Prebbleton.

National Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg defended the process and said the council is “extensively” consulted about applications.

“It is important that decisions about new developments carefully consider the district’s infrastructure and ability to support that growth,” she said.

“However, there are circumstances where residential developments can be appropriate for the fast-track process, particularly where they help address housing demand and support growth.”

​Across May and June, the council was notified of four large housing developments which could culminate in more than 8000 homes fast-tracked. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Labour candidate Dr Sunita Gautam said the party opposes the fast-track process because it cuts out the community voice.

“As our communities grow, we need the infrastructure to support that growth, but we also need proper scrutiny, environmental protections and meaningful community input,” she said.

Current councillor and NZ First candidate Elizabeth Mundt said the intention of the fast-track process was to support investment in productive assets such as energy infrastructure, mining opportunities, quarries and fish farming.

“While we haven’t committed to any changes to the fast-track process, we are open to discussion,” she said.

Mundt said she supports a collaborative approach between the council and the Government.

Alliance Party candidate Jesse Luke said councils were better placed to control housing development.

“Housing is important, but it can’t be dumped on the ratepayer or taxpayer, who should not be expected to come up with the money to accommodate rushed infrastructure development.”

Independent candidate Zoran Rakovic said getting changes to the fast-track legislation was one of his top priorities.

“People aren’t opposed to growth; they’re opposed to fast-tracked development without fast-tracked infrastructure.”

​Digital renders of what a 3015-home subdivision between Selwyn and Ellesmere Junction Rds could look like. Photo: Supplied

ACT Party candidate Iain Murray acknowledged Selwyn has an infrastructure problem, but said stopping fast-tracked housing would not solve it.

“Fast-track exists because the Resource Management Act has made development too slow and expensive.

“ACT supports fast-track as a practical way to get projects moving, particularly where multiple approvals are needed.”

Green Party candidate Alma De Anda backed the removal of housing from fast-tracked developments, but said public housing could be an exception.

“I agree with the mayor that the current use of the fast-track legislation completely ignores the council’s existing plans,” she said.

“What could be fast-tracked is the building of public housing after proper consultation with communities.”

Opportunity Party candidate Adrian Mee said he supports the aims of fast-track but said the legislation needs work.

“Proper consideration must be given to the impact of developments on local infrastructure and the role of local decision-making,” he said.