“Making a mockery of local democracy.” That is how a group of five mayors, including Selwyn's Lydia Gliddon, have described the current fast-track housing applications in a letter to Housing and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop.

Gliddon, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, Queenstown Mayor John Glover, Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon jointly signed the letter, which was sent on Monday.

The mayors have called on the Government to pause existing greenfield housing fast-track applications and are asking all political parties to support legislation to remove residential developments in rural areas from the Fast-Track Approvals Act 2024.

“By doing so, we will return the system to the main purpose it was originally intended to serve, cutting through red tape to get nationally and regionally consented infrastructure,” the letter stated.

The Carter Group wants to rezone a large block of farmland along Selwyn Rd in Rolleston for more than 3000 homes. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Across May and June, the Selwyn District Council was notified of four large housing developments which could culminate in more than 8000 homes fast-tracked in Rolleston and Prebbleton.

The letter said fast-tracking housing projects created a range of problems, including forcing growth where it was not planned for, putting costs onto existing ratepayers, and allowing developers to land-bank or sell it off after gaining approval.

“Our councils have raised these issues with the Government repeatedly and have largely been ignored,” the letter read.

It is the second time Gliddon has called for a pause, which Bishop has previously said would not be legally possible.

Bishop said this week: “New Zealand faces a significant housing shortage, and one of the reasons fast-track was created was because important housing and infrastructure projects were being delayed by lengthy and complex approval processes.

“Housing developments are exactly the type of projects the regime was designed to assist where they provide significant regional or national benefits.

“Councils continue to play an important role in the fast-track process, and their views are considered throughout project assessments.”

Housing Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ / File image

Bishop said of the 32 projects approved through Fast-track, only two councils specifically sought that the application be declined.

"Expert panels are already setting detailed conditions to address local infrastructure required to service developments, including requiring roads, water, wastewater and other services to be delivered.

"In many cases, developments are staged, with later stages unable to proceed until specified infrastructure requirements have been met,” he said.

Earlier this month, Bishop formally declined property developer Wolfbrook Residential's application to fast-track its controversial 1000-home Pegasus West development in North Canterbury after community backlash and National MP Matt Doocey.

The company said it was now considering its options, but remained committed to gaining approval for housing on the land.

If housing developments are to remain under the fast-track process, the mayors said at a minimum they should be able to cover 100% of the infrastructure growth costs and be given only six months to commence construction.

The mayors’ letter stated: “We remain committed to working with the Government to deliver ambitious housing growth, but it must be growth that is infrastructure-ready, financially sustainable, and planned in partnership with local communities and councils.”

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg said councils are extensively consulted during the fast track process so they are able to pass on feedback and concerns about an application to their community.

“Selwyn is experiencing some of the fastest growth in the country, and it is important that decisions about new developments carefully consider the district’s infrastructure and ability to support that growth. However, there are circumstances where residential developments can be appropriate for the fast-track process, particularly where they help address housing demand and support growth,” Grigg said.

“While councils and Government will not always agree on every issue, I believe it is important that Selwyn’s growth pressures, infrastructure challenges, and community views are clearly communicated and taken into account.

“I will continue working constructively with the mayor and council to ensure those concerns are heard.”

Selwyn breaks building consent record

Selwyn continues to grow at a rapid rate, with a new record set for building consents in the past three months.

The district council processed 645 building consents in the June quarter, up 61.7% from the same quarter last year. This broke the record of 636 consents set in the March quarter.

The latest data from Infometrics showed the district’s GDP grew by 3% in the quarter to June, compared to the national average of 1.7%.

The record number of new homes continues to drive house sales, with an 11.6% increase in house sales in the district compared to 2.2% nationally.

Selwyn also continues to outstrip the rest of the country in new businesses, up 5.2% compared to 1.2% nationally.

Said Gliddon: “It is great to see that Selwyn is not just a great place to live but also a very attractive location to start a new business.

“New houses, new businesses and more cars are all positive indicators for the economy, but as a council we also need to think about the infrastructure to support this activity.”

Gliddon said the council would continue to advocate for infrastructure funding to keep up with the growth.