Photo: File image

A new subdivision which will break through the border between Selwyn and Christchurch will proceed under the fast-track legislation.

If approved, the Franco Farms development is expected to deliver about 350 homes near Sabys Rd.

While most of the homes would sit on the Christchurch side of the Halswell River, some would be in Selwyn.

The Franco Farms subdivision in Hallswell will be looked at by the Fast Track panel. Photo: Supplied

Because of the split, servicing agreements between Christchurch City Council and the council will be needed.

These include water, wastewater and rubbish collection, as well as which council collects rates and development contributions.

The subdivision also may require different designs for things like footpaths, with Christchurch requiring a minimum width of 1.5m and Selwyn 1.8m.

Before the subdivision is approved, an independent panel will assess the viability of the application.

The subdivision is the second in Selwyn to be referred to the fast-track system after an 800-home subdivision in Darfield.