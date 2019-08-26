The recipients of the Malvern Community Board Community Service Awards, from left to right, back row: Samuel Ireland, Mike Davies, Carol Gurney, Craig Moody, Errol Ashby and Malvern Community Board Chair Jenny Gallagher. Front row: Bailey Inwood, Daisy Prosser, Rebecca Inch and Jenny Walter.

Ten people received community service awards from the Malvern Community Board at a ceremony in Darfield on Friday.

Five St John members received the youth community service award. Rebecca Inch, Samuel Ireland, Daisy Prosser, Bailey Inwood and Jenny Walter were recognised for completing their St John Senior Shield Badge which includes doing over 100 hours of volunteering.

Five awards were also given to volunteers Mike Davies, Reg Anderson, Craig Moody, Carol Gurney and Errol Ashby.

Mr Davies was recognised for his work as a Civil Defence first responder looking after neighbours in Hororata following the earthquakes.

A Justice of the Peace and 23 year member of the Glentunnel Township Committee, Mr Anderson was noted as a strong, community-minded man always willing to get involved and support others.

Mr Moody received his award for his active, practical involvement in many different community groups including the Glentunnel Community Centre and Coalgate Township Committee.

Mrs Gurney was recognised for her volunteering efforts at many community events and for setting up the second-hand clothing stall ‘Carol’s Closet’.

Mr Ashby received his award for his work as founding chairman of the Malvern Community Patrol, a member of the Malvern Community Vehicle Trust and a Red Cross Meals on Wheels volunteer.