Stage one of the Lincoln centre project has been completed – but issues continue to crop up with the Canterbury town's $48m upgrade.

The latest is the placement of a tree at the intersection of Robert and Gerard Sts which blocks motorists’ view of the new cyclelane put in as part of the $48 million upgrade. There is also another tree further along which also blocks the view.

When Selwyn Times visited the intersection on Monday, drivers were struggling to see around the trees before pulling out onto Gerald St.

To get a better view, drivers either had to stop partly on the pedestrian crossing further back from the intersection or pull forward and partly block the cycle lane.

Councillor Tracey Macleod said she has already raised the issue with council staff and said the trees were also likely to grow over the solar panel on the nearby lamppost.

Macleod could see how it would be a visibility issue for motorists, and was “surprised” the trees had not been moved.

“The sooner you move it after you plant it, the better chance it has got.”

Trees planted along Gerald St as part of the Lincoln town centre upgrade are blocking motorists’ views. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

Infrastructure and property director Tim Mason said the council had been made aware of the concerns over visibility at the intersection, and is “reviewing the matter”.

Mason did not answer Selwyn Times questions on why the trees were planted so close to the intersection or if the council planned to relocate them.

Macleod has also asked council staff and contractor Fulton Hogan for a list of issues related to stage one of the town centre upgrade. But she has yet to receive it as the final assessment on stage one had not been completed.

Other issues that had been identified were benches not being secured correctly and marker posts and fencing needing to be added to stormwater drains after a person drove their car into one on William St.

With stage one now complete, Fulton Hogan is due to start work on stages two and three this month after being awarded the contract.

Stages two and three are expected to take about 18 months to complete. Key features will include traffic lights at the intersection of Gerald St, Ellesmere Junction Rd and Springs Rd, and at the Gerald St and Vernon Dr intersection.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon acknowledged the project’s next stages could have an impact on businesses still recovering from the stage one road works which were completed several months late. “We know this work will have an impact while it is under way, especially for Gerald Street businesses.

“The council will continue to work closely with contractors and local businesses to keep access open and to reduce disruption as much as possible.”