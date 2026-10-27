Public feedback is being sought on a proposal to lease 2700ha of land south of Christchurch for solar energy generation.

Environment Canterbury currently holds the site between West Melton and Yaldhurst in the Selwyn district for flood protection.

But ECan has assessed the likelihood of needing the land for that purpose in the next 50-100 years as low.

ECan chair Dr Deon Swiggs said no decisions had been made on the solar energy proposal, and community feedback would help inform the final decision.

“We’re exploring whether solar generation could be compatible with the flood protection purpose of this land and whether it could also deliver wider benefits for our communities,” he said.

“We want to hear the concerns as well as the support.”

​A map of the proposed land being suggested for development into solar farms. Photo: Environment Canterbury

The proposal comes after the Kōwhai Park solar farm opened beside Christchurch Airport. It could power about 36,000 homes.

Under the proposal, ECan would lease the land to a solar energy developer rather than develop it itself.

Areas identified as having high ecological value would be excluded from development.

Initial assessments found that using 300ha for solar generation could produce about 150MWp of electricity, enough to power about 40,000 homes.

-Allied Media