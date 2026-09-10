Christchurch-based property developer Wolfbrook has resubmitted plan to build 69 homes on a 2ha site in the Selwyn district.

The company’s original application to build on the site near Prebbleton Domain was returned by the Selwyn District Council as incomplete because it did not show how the Tosswill Rd site would be serviced by the drinking water and wastewater networks.

The resubmission was made on the same day as a community meeting where residents raised concerns about the development, particularly whether they would get an opportunity to have their say.

In its original application, Wolfbrook argued the proposal was a permitted activity because the land was already zoned for medium-density housing and the effects “were less than minor”.

The council is yet to decide whether the application will be notified for public feedback.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon said if the proposal was a permitted activity, the council could not force it to be notified.

​There was a strong turnout at a community meeting about development in Prebbleton on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

Gliddon encouraged people to contact the council’s planning department with their concerns so that, even if the application was notified, their feedback could be included in the council’s consideration of it.

Wolfbrook purchased the Tosswill Rd site, next to Prebbleton Domain, for $4.3 million in November last year.

The land is already zoned for medium-density housing, which requires a minimum of 15 homes per hectare under the District Plan.

Wolfbrook’s application proposes more than double the required density.

The meeting also covered two current fast-track applications on the outskirts of Prebbleton, which could see 1500 homes built outside the council’s 30-year growth plan for the village.

Residents also raised concerns about the number of trucks and other heavy vehicles involved in building subdivisions, saying they could damage roads and leave ratepayers to cover the cost of repairs.

Gliddon said she and the councillors at the meeting had taken the residents’ feedback and questions on board and would provide a response to the Prebbleton Community Association, which co-hosted the meeting.