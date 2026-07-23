For many people, owning a business is more than just a career choice — it’s an opportunity to build something of your own, create wealth, make decisions and shape your future. While business ownership comes with risk, hard work and quite a few sleepless nights, it also offers enormous satisfaction and the chance to make a real difference in your community.

South Canterbury continues to present exciting opportunities for new and growing businesses as part of the wider Canterbury region, one of New Zealand’s strongest-performing regional economies. Across Timaru, Waimate and the Mackenzie districts, confidence is returning in many sectors, creating opportunities for those ready to take the next step by starting a business or investing in an existing one.

The South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce exists to help businesses succeed at every stage of that journey. Whether you’re exploring a new business idea, buying an established business, or looking to grow, the chamber provides practical support and valuable connections. As the Regional Business Partner for South Canterbury, the chamber delivers a service backed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), connecting small and growing businesses with expert advice and training capability development co-funding to help them grow faster and with confidence.

Joining the chamber means becoming part of a network of more than 500 local businesses. Members can choose to sign up to the chamber’s business buddies mentoring programme — quite literally having an experienced businessperson sitting beside you to provide guidance and support. Members also have access to a wide range of practical training programmes covering topics such as finance, human resources, health and safety, artificial intelligence and developing and supporting the next generation of young employees.

The chamber also delivers regular networking events, creating opportunities to build valuable business relationships, generate new clients and learn from others. Alongside business advice, advocacy and promotional opportunities, members can also participate in initiatives such as the annual Business & Community Excellence Awards, helping to raise the profile of their business.

Members are also featured in the South Canterbury business directory, showcasing businesses across Timaru, Waimate and the Mackenzie districts. With more than 8000 visits each month, the website provides another valuable way for customers and other businesses to discover local products and services.

Running a business is never easy, but you don’t have to do it alone. Having the right support, connections and advice can make all the difference.

If you’ve ever thought about owning a business, now could be the perfect time to explore what’s possible. The South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce is here to help you build business success — together.

To find out more, contact the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce at enquiries@scchamber.org.nz and visit www.scchamber.org.nz and www.southcanterbury.org.nz