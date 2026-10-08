Fifteen Waimate Whitehorse Lions met at the Waimate Town and Country on September 21 for their monthly tea meeting.

The 1st vice district governor of our district, Richard Watson, and his wife Pam, also joined us for the social hour.

In the absence of our president Jan, past president Rita officiated.

We sang Happy Birthday to Jeanette, and congratulated Pauline on her accepted nomination for the District Civil Awards.

A lovely two-course meal was enjoyed by all.

Albeit a bit soon after our dinner, Rita introduced Andrea Atkinson, who is the instructor for the Keep Your Balance Waimate exercise group.

Andrea went through some of the exercises that she does in the classes. Some keep the body moving with strength and balance, while others test the brain. All very necessary as we go through life.

The classes are held at the Waimate Town and Country Club on Tuesdays at 10.30am and Wednesdays at 2pm. A cup of tea and chat follow each class.

Mel Sansom thanked Andrea and presented her with a tray of fruit.

Rita introduced our vice district governor Richard, who spoke of his life in Methven as a farmer and his role in Lions.

Richard enjoys visiting the many clubs in the 202J district, which goes from Rakaia to Milton.

He spoke about Camp Quality, which our club donates to every year. It is for children with cancer, who go there for a week of fun and companionship. It also allows the families to have a week of respite.

Along with other projects, Lions Clubs International Foundation is supporting and donating to the Nepal disaster.

Richard encouraged members to take up leadership roles within the club.

He presented Chevron Service Awards to Jenny Kinsman (10 years), Judy McRae (15 years), Joy Connolly (20 years), Jackie O' Neill (25 years) and Gaynor Patterson (35 years).

Rita congratulated members on achieving these milestones, and thanked Richard for visiting our club.

Under the Winter Warmers project, wheat bags, booties, hats etc had been distributed to various groups.

On September 11th, eight members attended the Daffodil Day breakfast at the Waimate Town and Country Club.

Members will be busy making Christmas cakes in the coming months, and the Lions cakes will also be available.

Lily sales had gone well, and Helen Lawence has been busy contacting schools with the Kings for Seeds project which was a great way to get children interested in growing their own garden.

A raffle will be held at New World on October 22.

Raffles were won by Christine and Pauline.

Tail twister Joy managed to extract a few fines.

With no further business Rita declared the Meeting closed. — Judy McRae