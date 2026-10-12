Beauden Barrett, brought back in from the cold by All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie for last Saturday's Bledisloe Cup victory over the Wallabies, has spoken of the mental "challenge" of missing out on the first six tests of the year.

Barrett, 35, played his 146th test when starting at fullback during the 50-19 victory at Eden Park and made several important interventions - most notably on defence early in the second half as Australia threatened a comeback.

Playing in a dual playmaker role with first-five Damian McKenzie following Richie Mo'unga's withdrawal last Tuesday, Barrett's calmness at the back was obvious after he was not being required in July's three Nations Championship tests at home or the first three tests against South Africa on the Greatest Rivalry tour.

Barrett was named on the bench for the fourth test against the 'Boks in Baltimore.

At Eden Park, where he has enjoyed so many highlights during his time with the Blues and national team after making his test debut in 2012, his darts with the ball were also further evidence of his value and a testament to his resilience as he found himself down what he described as the "pecking order".

"It did challenge me mentally a little bit not being selected and just feeling a little bit off the pace," Barrett said in Sydney on Monday ahead of next Saturday's return match against the Wallabies.

"When you're in the 23 or the 15 you're in the thick of it - you feel that flow, the connections, the combinations and all of that.

"I'd be lying if I said it hasn't affected me, but the important thing is just being able to bounce back, focus on what I do well and be consistent. Whether I'm selected or not it's about turning up for the team. At the end of the day, it's about the All Blacks winning."

Asked by RNZ about the feedback he received from a coaching group that preferred Ruben Love and Mo'unga ahead of him at first-five, and McKenzie at fullback (before the late change forced by Mo'unga's calf strain), Barrett replied: "I'm aware that you were asking Dave the same thing and it was consistent.

"He was telling me he was liking how I'm training, he was liking my contribution and it was clear that I wasn't up in the pecking order so I had to really work for it or wait for my opportunity.

"The good thing is we're both honest with one another. We know where we stand and there's no mixed messages."

Barrett added: "Having missed out on recent test matches it meant a lot to get out there and play alongside my brothers - especially [after] Scott's return. It always feels really good - but this one was super special."

Former skipper Scott's comeback from a sabbatical and back injury, and Jordie's continued presence in the midfield meant the three Barrett boys were reunited on the field for the first time since the test against Ireland in November last year.

On Saturday, Scott left the field for a head injury assessment but is likely to be available for the test at Accor Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Jordie again a standout.

"He's been incredible this season in every single test match," Beauden said of Jordie. "I'm inspired by his workrate, his physicality and his involvement. His influence on this team is arguably second to none.

"I'm just proud as his big brother of the way he's leading. I guess you don't get to see that outside the environment but he's certainly matured as a world-class player."

Beauden's return coincided with what at times was an irresistible All Blacks attack sparked by No 10 McKenzie and assisted hugely by an improved showing under the high ball combined with an occasionally brutal display at the breakdown.

With Love out for the rest of the year and Mo'unga's return still to be decided, the pair are likely to reunite in the playmaker roles for Bledisloe II.

"I love playing with DMac and it's always a pleasure," Barrett said.

"I guess it was down to how well we responded from the effects of Richie going down - we came together and got on the same page with our plan. He's a class player and an even better bloke.

"I thought he played exceptionally well."

Asked whether the All Blacks required a mental lift given the big trophy had been retained for another year - the 24th in succession - Barrett replied: "We don't need any motivation. We're wearing the black jersey and we're representing our families, our country and ourselves. Of course, there isn't the Eden Park thing and we've won the Bledisloe but we haven't won the standard that we've set. We're looking to improve this week."

He added that the Kangaroos league team were staying in the same Sydney hotel as the All Blacks ahead of Thursday night's Rugby League World Cup opening match against the Kiwis.

The All Blacks were highly likely to attend, he said.

As for the commentary about his form and speculation about his non-selection over the past six months, Barrett, contracted until after next year's World Cup, said: "You feel a bit of an undertone - it's there. But I don't waste my time with that."