The final of the Aorangi Ladies Open Pennant was played at Geraldine last week in very cold and sometimes very windy conditions.

The final was between Fairlie and Rakaia who had both won their zones, after five rounds of competition.

In the semi-final Fairlie defeated Mayfield 2 8/4 and in the other semi-final Rakaia defeated Gleniti 9/3.

The semi final was also played at Geraldine.

The final between Rakaia and Fairlie was very even with the majority of games reaching the last few holes and two being decided on the 18th hole.

Fairlie won eight games to four.

Results (Fairlie names first):

Georgie Wright defeated Sandra Quinn 6/5.

Jo Lane defeated Teresa Booker 2/1.

Fiona Anderson defeated Sally Smith 1 up.

Helen Johnson lost to Freda Bierema 2/1.

Wright/Lane defeated Quinn/Booker 1 up.

Anderson /Johnson lost to Smith & Bierema 2/1. — Ladies Match Committee convenor Lynn Stratford.