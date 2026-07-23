The 2026 Fairlie Lions Mackenzie Half Marathon hit the ground running on Saturday, with its largest event in history.

Of the 1037 participants crossing the finish line, around one in six finishers was from Fairlie, while competitors also travelled from across New Zealand and from Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Event co-organiser Jasmine Shaw said the event was almost sold out by race day, surpassing the previous record of 1000 participants in 2025.

Ms Shaw said race day began with a spectacular red sunrise over the Mackenzie Basin.

“Temperatures rose from seven degrees in the morning to 13 degrees during the day, with overcast skies providing what many runners described as ideal racing conditions.”

Christchurch runner Hayden Zervos won the men’s half marathon (21.1km) in 1:18:27.

Mr Zervos’ winning time was more than 12 minutes faster than the 1:30:33 recorded by 2025 winner Odelios Ruegg, however the course record remained with Cameron Swales, who ran 1:17:08 in 2023.

Mr Zervos said the hill was hard.

“I could’ve gone faster heading down, but it was quite icy and steep and I was trying to look after myself. The river had a good flow.”

Rob Westgarth and Stephanie Rumble take to the tracks in the kilt at the Fairlie Lions Mackenzie Half Marathon. Photo: James Cage

Corban Harding, of Christchurch, finished seven minutes and 12 seconds later at 1:25:39.

Mr Harding described the course as “quite gnarly”, adding that the river crossing was the best part.

Bert Bos, of Carew, placed third in 1:26:37.

Mr Bos encouraged future competitors to embrace the event’s Highland character.

“Wear a kilt! The hill just kept on going. I stopped and got some whisky. You’ve got to take part in everything offered. It took the cramp away for a little bit.”

Ashburton runner Natasha Waddell won the women’s half marathon in 1:39:46.

Brooke Gordon, of Greenvale, finished second in 1:42:07, followed by Ashburton’s Tahlia Roome in 1:44:17.

Fairlie local Ellery Hurn completed the half marathon in 1:59:34 and said the final river crossing provided one last challenge.

“The river gets you at the end — that’s when the cramps hit.”

Auckland runner Jake Jones completed his first half marathon in 2:00:41 while wearing a kilt.

“The hill almost murdered me. You think you’re nearly there because you can see the top, but then you turn the corner and it just keeps going,”Mr Jones said.

The mountain and farm views made the climb worthwhile, although he might commission a lighter kilt next year after the river soaked the bottom, he said.

Other event winners included Gabriel Ready and Kayla Allington in the 5.5km Flat Jack; Nashoba Mehlhopt and Joy Courage in the 10km River Dip Run; Christian Murphy and Megan Baker in the 10km River Dip Walk; and Jonty Wispinski and Sally Lobb in the half marathon walk.

The half marathon’s founder, John Shaw, said it was satisfying to see how far the event had come.

The race was first imagined by his wife, Yvonne, who believed the Mackenzie landscape would make a great running course.

All money raised through the Mackenzie Half Marathon goes to the Fairlie Lions and is distributed back into the community.

Mr Shaw said he was very satisfied to see that original idea grow into an event attracting more than 1100 registrations.

The Fairlie Lions Mackenzie Half Marathon had more than 1000 participants cross the finish line this weekend. Photo: Supplied

Fairlie Lions president Paul Gallagher said the event had worked extremely well.

“People were happy and everyone gets in behind it. It’s great having the Highland theme and seeing everyone dressed in tartan and kilts.”

The hill, river and whisky stop were all part of the event’s distinctive character, while seeing the youngest participants receive their medals remained a highlight, he said.

The organising committee sincerely thanked the event’s generous major, trophy and supporting sponsors, along with the many volunteers and landowners whose support made the event possible.

The next Fairlie Lions Mackenzie Half Marathon would be held on July 17 next year, with registrations opening on August 1.

— Allied Media