Labour’s Rangitata candidate Sange Malama has officially launched her 2026 election campaign.

The launch took place at the Timaru South School Hall on Saturday, a venue with an important connection for Mrs Malama with two generations of her family having attended the school and her working there recently in a student support role.

Mrs Malama and supporters performing a waiata. Photo: Supplied

With a little over 15 weeks to Election Day she said in a statement that she was keen to get into full campaign action.

“I will be working to lift the party vote for Labour and provide a real contest with the incumbent National candidate. Labour did hold the Rangitata seat less than three years ago.”

The Rangitata electorate covers from Methven and Rakaia in the north to Timaru in the south.

The campaign launch featured a variety of guest speakers and performances. Photo: Supplied

In her address she confirmed her intentions to be visible and listen to voters throughout the electorate as well as emphasised the challenges facing families and workers over the past two years.

“Women and children have not been well served by this National government.

“I see on a daily basis in the community how tough it is to make headway. My own journey motivated me to stand as Labour’s Rangitata candidate.

“There are hundreds in this electorate whose voice deserve to be heard. I am happy to speak out on their behalf.”

Mrs Malama was joined at the launch by Labour MP for Palmerston North Tangi Utikere (left) and Labour candidate for Ilam Rata Jamieson. Photo: Supplied

She also reminded voters to ensure they were registered.

“National has legislated, without good reason, to close off voter registration two weeks prior to voting day.

“This has the potential to impact negatively on the local and national turnout.” — Allied Media