Aoraki Police’s new area commander has been welcomed to the area with a pōwhiri at Arowhenua Marae.

Inspector Matthew (Matt) Scoles was farewelled by his Southern colleagues and warmly welcomed by tangata whenua and his new Canterbury team at a pōwhiri in his honour at the marae near Temuka on September 28.

Born and bred in Ōtepoti Dunedin, Insp Scoles brings significant leadership experience to his new role across a broad spectrum of policing, including frontline, prevention, youth and community, family harm and specialist tactical roles, including Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team.

Most recently, Insp Scoles was district manager: operations support in Southern District, a position he has held for the past seven years.

Assistant commissioner Tusha Penny and Southern and Canterbury district commanders, Superintendents Jason Guthrie and Tony Hill, joined staff, whānau and community representatives for the occasion.

Southern district commander Supt Guthrie paid tribute to Insp Scoles’ contribution to the district and the impact he had had on those he had worked alongside.

“Not only are you getting an incredibly competent, capable and respected police officer, you’re getting a bloody good human,” Supt Guthrie said.

“You’re not just getting Matt, you’re getting an amazing family and an amazing family man. Congratulations on selecting this guy. You’ve got a winner.

“It’s very sad for us to say goodbye to him, but we’re rapt for you, Matt, that you can spread your wings. I know you’ll do great things.”

Canterbury district commander Supt Hill said it was important to formally welcome Insp Scoles into the district from day one and acknowledged the value of beginning his tenure with a pōwhiri at Arowhenua Marae.

“We wanted to make sure Matt was welcomed through the front door before he started here. It was important to us that he came here first and I’m proud we made this happen on his first day in the role,” Supt Hill said.

He also spoke of the opportunities ahead for Aoraki and Canterbury.

“We’ve got lots of exciting things happening across the district and in Aoraki, and you’re the right person to help lead that.

“When you appeared before the interview panel, you filled us with confidence that you have the scope and ability to lead the large, diverse Aoraki area, and we’re looking forward to having you on board.”

Reflecting on the occasion, Insp Scoles thanked those who had travelled to support him and acknowledged his former Southern colleagues and his new Aoraki team.

“Having everyone here is awesome. To my old team in Southern District, I’m really touched that you’ve made the effort to come up. To my new team, I’m humbled that so many people from across Aoraki have come along today.”

Insp Scoles said the warm welcome reinforced his commitment to serving the communities of Aoraki.

“I couldn’t have walked into a warmer welcome, and for that I’m extremely grateful. The love I have for my family is the same care and commitment I want to bring to our communities.

“As part of my leadership of the wider Aoraki team, I give you a firm commitment to that mahi.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to getting stuck in.” — Allied Media