Routine asbestos testing at Timaru’s Theatre Royal has returned a positive result on a plasterwork sample that had previously tested negative.

Testing on July 14 indicated asbestos was present in plaster in the ground floor auditorium and as a precaution, the auditorium and stage house were immediately closed and isolated.

Further test results on July 17 confirmed the finding and WorkSafe New Zealand was notified accordingly, as is required by legislation.

In a statement, Team Projects Advisory project director Paul Haggath, who is leading the redevelopment project for Timaru District Council, said the find, while unexpected in that area, was not unusual for a building of that age and appropriate measures had been put in place to deal with it.

“The asbestos within the plasterwork is inert and harmless while it remains encapsulated.

“We are undertaking checks and measures to ensure that all areas with potential asbestos are properly sealed and encapsulated before any further work proceeds.

The asbestos was consistent with material already known to be present in the upper auditorium walls, which had been accounted for in the construction methodology.

Work across other areas of the project, including the roof, lobby, back of house, front of house and Te Kura Marumaru South Canterbury Museum construction, is continuing unaffected.

“We are committed to keeping the community informed and doing this work safely and properly,” Mr Haggath said.

“There is no risk to the public and we will provide updates as the issue is resolved.” — Allied Media