The Rotary Club of Timaru won four awards at the South Island District (9999) Rotary changeover event in Christchurch recently.

The Timaru club was up against 60-plus other Rotary clubs scattered across the South Island (Nelson to Invercargill) and won the four awards across a wide range of activities from its efforts over the last 12 months.

The club brought home the district environmental trophy, for the AI cameras donated to Predator Free Timaru; the district social media trophy, for the best Rotary club social media presence and activity; the best district photograph submitted for Lynette Wilson’s photograph of the Timaru wishing well; and the best ongoing community project, for the club’s wood and kindling project to assist elderly, disabled or disadvantaged families in Timaru. — Allied Media