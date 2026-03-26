The winning West End team of (back row, from left) Peter Tutton, Dave Kitching, Kelly Shields and Dave McNeill, (front, from left) Ron Couling, Gavin Spence, Chris Dawson, Bruce Scott and Bob Smith. Absent: Stephen Inkersell, Gary Ford, Bruce Wakefield, Laurie Shanks. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The local bowling landscape shifted on Wednesday afternoon as West End secured a historic victory, halting a five-year winning streak by rivals Kia Toa to claim the prestigious George Crotty Cup.

The West End side took the title in emphatic style, finishing with a comfortable four-win margin over a competitive field of 17 teams.

Manager and selector Bob Smith expressed his pride in the squad's consistency throughout the tournament.

The winning squad featured a deep roster of talent, including Peter Tutton, Dave Kitching, Kelly Shields, Dave McNeill, Ron Couling, Gavin Spence, Chris Dawson, Bruce Scott, and Bob Smith. Also contributing to the season's success were Stephen Inkersell, Gary Ford, Bruce Wakefield, and Laurie shanks.

While West End enjoyed a clear path to victory, the battle for second place was a nail-biter.

Temuka 1 secured the runner-up spot for the fourth time, claiming the Leicester Ward Cup by the narrowest of margins.

The Temuka side — comprising Merv Davey, Phil Crotty, John Tyro, Ian Gallon, Laurie Sullivan, Mick Ross, Dave Keeley, Dave Wood, and Peter Crooke — edged out Geraldine by just a single point in a finish that went right down to the wire.

The final leaderboard saw West End 1 clear at the top with 77 points, followed by Temuka 1 (69), Geraldine 1 (68), Kia Toa 1 (66), and Temuka 2 (56).

Rounding out the competition were Kia Toa 2 (52), a tie between Timaru 1 and West End 2 (51), Geraldine 2 (46), Pleasant Point 1 (45), Waimate 2 (43), Waimate 1 (40), Fairlie (36), a tie between Pleasant Point 2 and Timaru 2 (31), Waimate 3 (27), and Temuka 3 (23).

— Richie Kerr