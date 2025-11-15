BYD baby drives electric vehicle prices down

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An expansion of BYD’s model range for New Zealand will bring the country’s first sub-$30,000 new electric car, and the claim of EV price-parity with equivalent fossil-fuelled models.
Due here in January, the sharply-priced arrival is the BYD Atto 1 Essential. Powered by a 30kWh blade battery and 65kW/175Nm electric motor, the Essential will be the entry-level model in an Atto 1 line-up that includes the $35,990 Premium, with a 43kWh battery and a 115kW/220 Nm electric motor.
BYD New Zealand general manager Warren Willmot said the Atto 1 marked a turning point for EV affordability.
"The Atto 1 redefines urban mobility by uniting state-of-the-art technology, uncompromised practicality, and exceptional value, achieving true price parity with its ICE competitors."
Alongside the Atto 1, BYD will also launch the larger Atto 2 — also a pure EV — and the plug-in hybrid Sealion 5.
Using a 51kWh battery and 130kW/290Nm motor, the Atto 2 is a compact SUV. Slotting below BYD’s Atto 3, a former NZ Car of the Year winner, it will be priced at $39,990 in Dynamic trim or $45,990 as the Atto 2 Premium.
Also due at the start of next year, the Sealion 5 places below the already available Sealion 6 in BYD’s plug-in hybrid line-up. Two variants will be offered, the $39,990 Essential and $45,990 Premium. Both feature a 145kW/300Nm petrol-electric powertrain, with the Premium’s 18.3kWh battery giving it a longer range under EV power alone than the Essential, which packs a 12.9kWh battery.
BYD has also confirmed a forthcoming Sealion 8 seven-seat PHEV SUV flagship, with pricing due next month.
By David Thomson