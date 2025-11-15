BYD baby drives electric vehicle prices down

An expansion of BYD’s model range for New Zealand will bring the country’s first sub-$30,000 new electric car , and the claim of EV price-parity with equivalent fossil-fuelled models.

Due here in January, the sharply-priced arrival is the BYD Atto 1 Essential. Powered by a 30kWh blade battery and 65kW/175Nm electric motor, the Essential will be the entry-level model in an Atto 1 line-up that includes the $35,990 Premium, with a 43kWh battery and a 115kW/220 Nm electric motor.

BYD New Zealand general manager Warren Willmot said the Atto 1 marked a turning point for EV affordability.

"The Atto 1 redefines urban mobility by uniting state-of-the-art technology, uncompromised practicality, and exceptional value, achieving true price parity with its ICE competitors."

Alongside the Atto 1, BYD will also launch the larger Atto 2 — also a pure EV — and the plug-in hybrid Sealion 5.

Using a 51kWh battery and 130kW/290Nm motor, the Atto 2 is a compact SUV. Slotting below BYD’s Atto 3, a former NZ Car of the Year winner, it will be priced at $39,990 in Dynamic trim or $45,990 as the Atto 2 Premium.

Also due at the start of next year, the Sealion 5 places below the already available Sealion 6 in BYD’s plug-in hybrid line-up. Two variants will be offered, the $39,990 Essential and $45,990 Premium. Both feature a 145kW/300Nm petrol-electric powertrain, with the Premium’s 18.3kWh battery giving it a longer range under EV power alone than the Essential, which packs a 12.9kWh battery.

BYD has also confirmed a forthcoming Sealion 8 seven-seat PHEV SUV flagship, with pricing due next month.

By David Thomson