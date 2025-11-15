Sales remain positive

Tim Mackersy in action. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Last month’s editorial delving into this year’s new car sales figures seemed to attract more than the usual amount of positive comment , so I thought readers might appreciate an update on the situation now that October’s sales data is available.

The positive trend that has been apparent since the middle of the year continued last month, which became the sixth in a row in which 2025 new passenger car sales exceeded the same month in 2024, and it was the best October for new passenger cars sales since 2022. Commercial vehicle sales also continued on a recovery trajectory that is lagging just a little behind that for passenger vehicles.

The Motor Industry Association describes the recovery as "fragile", which is certainly fair, but the fact it has been apparent month-on-month for much of the year is encouraging for the industry. So too is the fact sales are running ahead of last year for all key buyer segments: private buyers, businesses and rental companies.

It’s also interesting to note that while the incentives of the previous government that encouraged a market shift to electric vehicles no longer apply, sales of both full electric and plug-in hybrids have picked up this year after a very soft showing in 2024. In an overall new vehicle market that is up by just over 8%, sales of fully-electric vehicles are up by almost 25%, while registrations of plug-in hybrids have more than doubled.

Reasons for this electric recovery are doubtless complex but include a reduced price differential against fossil-fuelled cars, and increased number of more affordable electric options. A recent announcement by Chinese brand BYD (see story below) is aptly illustrative of the latter point.

Turning from sales to matters of motor sport, last weekend marked the close-out of both the New Zealand and Australian rally championships.

As already reported in the Otago Daily Times sports pages, Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard clinched their first Australian championship title with a reasonably conservative run to second place at Rally Tasmania. The duo took their Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car to victory in four of the six rounds, finished second last weekend, and can look back on retirement from Rally Canberra after hitting a kangaroo as the only low point. Paddon and Kennard are, of course, a class act, but dominating the Australian title fight on their first attempt is still a magnificent achievement.

Emma Gilmour also enjoyed a solid run on the Tasmanian event, driving a leased Skoda Fabia R5 with her regular Australian-based co-driver Ben Searcy calling the pace notes. The pair were placed seventh after a cautious opening day, and then climbed to fifth as they gained confidence and a couple of competitors ahead struck trouble.

Turning to the New Zealand championship, Robbie Stokes took out the season finale, Rally Whangarei, ahead of fellow Skoda driver Ben Hunt, Toyota-mounted Jack Hawkeswood, and his younger brother Jack Stokes in a Ford Fiesta AP4. Following Stokes’ disqualification from the previous round in the Bay of Plenty, this result saw Hunt confirmed as national champion for the fourth time.

With Paddon and Gilmour rallying across the ditch, it was left to Tim and Lauren Mackersy (Ford Fiesta) to fly the flag for Otago at the final national round. They finished a credible 12th overall in the event, ending the season placed seventh in the national championship points standings, third in the two-wheel-drive championship category, and second in the category 2 2WD class. Invercargill’s Caleb MacDonald also has cause to celebrate as he wrapped up the NZ Rally Championship tittle for older 4WD cars in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo.

Finally, I can’t sign off without expressing admiration for Liam Lawson’s fine drive to seventh place at last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. As well as scoring crucial points for Racing Bulls, he finished ahead of both his team-mate Isack Hadjar, and a lacklustre Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull car. In terms of pressing his case to retain a place in F1 next year, this was exactly what was required.

