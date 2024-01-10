LEARNED BY HEART

Emma Donoghue

Pan Macmillan

REVIEWED BY CUSHLA MCKINNEY

In addition to being an award-winning author and playwright, Emma Donoghue is a scholar of lesbian history and literature. A chance encounter with the work of 19th century diarist Anne Lister, often described as the ‘‘first modern lesbian", kick-started both her academic and literary career and she describes Learned by Heart, which reimagines Lister’s first romantic relationship, as a project two-and-a- half decades in the making.

Lister, who has been the subject of considerable scholarship since the late 80s, will be familiar to anybody who has watched Sally Wainwright’s wonderful dramatisation Gentleman Jack. Much less is known about Eliza Raine, the bi-racial heiress whom Lister met and fell in love with in 1805, when they were students at the Manor School for Young Ladies in York. Although Lister left the school the following year, she and Raine continued their passionate relationship and planned to “go off together” when they came of age.

But Lister’s serial infidelities eventually led Raine to realise this dream would never eventuate, precipitating an emotional collapse that destroyed her life. At the age of 23 she became a patient at Clifton House, the first of a series of asylums in which she spent the remaining 46 years of her life.

Learned by Heart tells the story of the relationship through Eliza’s eyes, alternating between a close third-person portrayal of their year together at the Manor School, and a series of letters from Reine to Lister in 1815, shortly after entering Clifton House. It draws heavily on primary and secondary sources, including unpublished material to, from, and about Raine, to create a vivid and realistic portrait not just of Eliza but also the school and, by extension, the broader social and cultural context within which the young lovers were immersed.

Lister is eccentric and rebellious and brilliant, taking “a particular satisfaction in being peculiar... [breaking] rules every day but [getting] away with it, whether by evasion or scrutiny, barefaced denial, or lawyerly quibbles’’. Eliza, meanwhile, is acutely aware

of her precarious social position as the child of a “country marriage” (the euphemistic term for the unofficial union between Englishmen stationed in India and local women), and that she will always be a viewed as inferior: one of the Empire’s “less fortunate brethren”.

But through Lister’s eyes she can see herself as beautiful, and between them, as she writes in one of her letters, “we invented love... we were a pair of originals, as long as we were a pair. Perhaps the difference is you embraced your singularity and I cringed at mine’’.

Thanks to the work of Wainwright and others, Lister has been the subject of significant academic and public interest. In Learned by Heart, Donoghue hopes to draw similar attention to a woman she sees as appallingly neglected in comparison to her famous lover.

Between her intimate and detailed reimagining of this brief but critical period in Eliza’s life and the historical context provided in the author’s notes, I think she is likely to succeed.

Cushla McKinney is a Dunedin scientist