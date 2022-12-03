Stealing for the poor and goofy

Penelope Hare as Robin Hood (left) and April McMillan Perkins as Marian during the Globe Theatre production of Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. Photo: Supplied

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood

The Globe Theatre

Thursday, December 1

A perky pantomime with sing-a-long songs and slapstick silliness, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is a bouncy take on the legendary tale of charitably minded outlaws in fetching tights, written by Ben Crocker with music and lyrics by Richard Lamming.

The plot is swiftly outlined at the start of the play, leaving plenty of room for the real reason to enjoy the show — goofy songs, audience banter and, of course, gender-bending buffoonery.

Director David Thomson ably manoeuvres his large cast of all ages through forest glens, market squares and deep dungeons, while musical director Tobias Devereux choreographs song and dance numbers that are sweet and upbeat.

A confident and assured Penelope Hare as Robin Hood carries the audience away with cheerful winking asides, and her duets with April McMillan Perkins as a demure but feisty Marian are romantic and tuneful.

The tag-team of Zac Henry as Sheriff of Nottingham and Robert Crumb as his whimpering servant Dennis deliver satisfying shenanigans that have the audience booing the baddies in time-honoured tradition.

There is nothing like a dame, especially a pantomime dame, and Campbell Thomson as Winnie Widebottom is a high-pitched, high-camp caricature that has the audience giggling like naughty schoolgirls.

Special mention goes to Mattias Smith, Jacob Green and Charlotte Pomeroy as rabbits who provide cameo moments of mirth.

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is a family-friendly chance to set aside your worries and travel to a simpler realm where every story ends with a song.

Further shows are:

December 3, 4, 10, 11 at 2pm.

December 6, 7, 8, 9 at 7.30pm.

Review by Simon Henderson