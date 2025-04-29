Easy but effective upgrades

When a full reno is out of reach, some simple changes can make a big difference to your home.

Simple fix

The easiest way to quickly make an impact will always be decluttering, cleaning, and repairing those little things you’ve been ignoring.

Brush up

The next best magic trick is painting. With a bit of planning, in a weekend you can relatively easily make some dramatic changes.

Get smart

Smart lightbulbs and LED strips will instantly change your environment and can be scheduled for your needs at different times of the day.

Appliance yourself

We often don’t replace whiteware until it’s necessary. But a fancy new fridge or whiteware that better suits your laundry can provide a quick hit.

Go green

There are many benefits to houseplants, from adding a living green element, to improving air quality, increasing productivity, and even enhancing your mood!

Class glass

Apply a bit of elbow grease (and window cleaner) to the inside and outside of those panes of glass, and you’ll see the world anew.

Switch up

The seemingly mundane task of rearranging the floorplan of your furniture can yield results beyond your expectations. Do some planning first though.

Cover up

Another important element that we rarely think about are window treatments. An upgrade of your curtains or blinds can make a massive impact.

Main feature

An accent wall can make your bathroom look like a million bucks. Consider a bold wallpaper pattern, or a pop of colourful bathroom paint.

Small stuff

It’s easy to overlook the impact that hardware makes. Replacing tapware, and door and cabinet handles, can make a substantial difference.