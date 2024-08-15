Discover the ultimate relaxation experience at FloatFix, your go-to destination for wellness and rejuvenation.

Our state-of-the-art floatation tanks offer a serene environment where you can escape the stresses of everyday life.

Floating in warm, body-temperature water saturated with Epsom salts, you'll feel weightless, giving your muscles and joints a break while promoting deep mental relaxation.

An hour in our float tanks is equivalent to four hours of deep sleep, leaving you refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Regular floating sessions can also help improve focus, reduce stress, and aid in muscle recovery.

Whether you're looking to recharge after a busy week or seeking relief from chronic pain, FloatFix is here to support your wellness journey.

Visit us today and experience the transformative benefits of float therapy. Book your session now and float your way to a better you.

For more information please visit, Float Fix, 03 474 0030, 266 Hanover Street, Central Dunedin.