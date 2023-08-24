Suffering? We can help! - Acme Acupuncture

Acme Acupuncture and Chinese Herbs Clinic (Acme Acu) is an Acupuncture NZ (formerly NZRA) member and ACC treatment provider, founded by Hong Wang in 2013 in Dunedin.

Hong Wang is a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner and has about 30 years of practical experience.

In November 2016, he was awarded the title of Chief TCM Physician by the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies. In September 2019, he was recognized as a formal disciple of Professor Zhang Jin by the World Federation of Acupuncture- Moxibustion Societies, one of the four representative lineage holders of Acupuncture and Moxibustion in TCM, as inscribed in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010.

Acme Acu focus on providing TCM services, including acupuncture, Chinese herbs, Tui na (Chinese massage), cupping, Gua sha, and moxibustion (more details at www.AcmeAcu.co.nz).

We offer competitive rates for general public and discount rates for students, SuperGold Card or Community Service Card holders. Wheelchair accessible.