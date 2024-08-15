Repair, recover, relax with Knox Rehab Clinic

Knox Rehab Clinic provides a warm and caring environment where you can repair from injury, recover with lifestyle rehab, and relax from the stress of daily life.

Services on offer include acupuncture, chiropractic, massage, and osteopathy.

The team of health practitioners combine a whole-body and holistic approach leading to exceptional results for clients.

Our practitioners work together to provide hands-on care that can help your body to recover from injury.

We are specialised in providing bespoke treatment plans that assist your body in functioning at its best.

As the body’s function and mobility improve we will then introduce specific exercises and rehab to help you strengthen your body, locking in the positive change for improved long term health and wellness.

Other providers may only focus on exercises. This isn’t always effective when the underlying structures aren’t working as they should.

All of the practitioners at Knox Rehab Clinic have a varied toolbox that they utilise to create tailored care for each client.

With longer appointment times our chiropractors provide more than spinal adjustments, working through the whole body, not just the spine.

Our clinical massage therapist is an expert ‘seeker and destroyer’ of trigger points. Whatever your body needs, our therapists can tailor their approach to suit you.

The experienced Osteopath is passionate about helping clients achieve improved health outcomes, whether that’s a reduction in pain, improved mobility, or recovery from injury.

A new service launching in September is Exercise Rehabilitation with Wendy Reynolds, who will provide a blend of yoga, pilates, and functional movement patterns, either one-on-one or for small groups.

We remain passionate students of our craft; continuously learning to bring the best in hands-on healthcare to our community.

All services are available at the Dunedin clinic in the Carnegie Building at 110 Moray Place. Chiropractic and acupuncture are available at 7 Emlen Place, Mosgiel.

For more information please visit, Knox Rehab Clinic, 03 474 0517, 110 Moray Place, Central Dunedin