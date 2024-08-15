Audiology South: Your local hearing experts

‘‘I cannot express enough how impressed I am with the audiology services I received from Audiology South! From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with warmth and professionalism. The team made me feel comfortable and reassured me that I was in good hands.’’

This feedback is music to the ears of the Audiology South team. For co-director and third generation audiologist, Anthony Rowcroft, ensuring clients feel welcome is paramount.

“It’s important that those who visit us feel supported and listened to. It can be a big step for someone to say they may need help with their hearing, and we get that.’’

Audiology South are independent, able to supply and fit all leading brands of hearing aids, which allows them to get the best fit for a client’s ear shape, lifestyle and budget.

“What people may not know is that your ears are as unique to you as your fingerprints, so a ‘one-size-fits-all’ model may not be the best fit for you.”

For client Natalie Smith, what impressed her was co-director and audiologist Simon Melville’s dedication to finding the perfect hearing aids:

‘‘What truly stood out to me was his dedication to finding the perfect hearing aids for my needs. His commitment to ensuring my comfort and satisfaction was truly exceptional,” Smith said.

Audiology South is a certified Lyric™ provider; a 100% invisible hearing aid, that is worn 24/7 for months at a time.

For Simon, Lyric is a game changer: “Because Lyric is worn for months at a time without needing to be taken out, a user’s hearing loss can take a back seat; people forget it’s there.”

Along with hearing devices, Audiology South provide a full range of services and products to support ear health, including earwax removal, customised ear plugs and defenders, along with repair and consumables for aids.

For more information please visit, Audiology South Lyric, 0800 547 836