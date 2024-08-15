The Vein and Skin Clinic is at the forefront of non-surgical treatment of varicose veins, irrespective of how large they look.

The Vein and Skin Clinic’s leading phlebologist, Dr Henryk Poczwa, first introduced the revolutionary laser treatment of varicose veins into New Zealand in 2002.

Since then numerous phlebologists and vascular surgeons have adopted the procedure because of its high success rate and low risk. It is a walk in, walk out procedure.

Dr Jarrod Newell has worked under and alongside Dr Poczwa, training in the efficient laser technique. Both a colleague and his son-in-law, Dr Jarrod Newell works from Wellington and his new premises in New Plymouth.

Traditional surgery of varicose veins is now rapidly being replaced by Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) and/or Ultrasound Guided Sclerotherapy (UGS).

The Vein and Skin Clinic is an affiliated provider to Southern Cross for varicose vein treatments.

NIB First Choice, Sovereign, UniMed and most other insurance companies also cover varicose vein procedures at Vein and Skin Clinic.

For more information please visit, Vein and Skin Clinic, 0800 NEW YOU (639 968), 38 Roxburgh Street, Mt Victoria, Wellington.